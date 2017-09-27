Dialogue on PH logistics set in Bacolod
THE Competitiveness Bureau-Supply Chain and Logistics Management Division of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will hold a dialogue on the country’s logistics practices in Bacolod City on October 4.
Dubbed “Road to Seamless Philippine Logistics: Analysis of Logistics Performance,” the one-day activity will be held at L’ Fisher Hotel.
DTI-Negros Occidental, in a statement Tuesday, September 26, said the dialogue aims to present the results of the Logistics Efficiency Indicator (LEI) project, which is one of the initiatives of the bureau along with International Finance Corporation-World Bank (IFC-WB).
LEI is a mechanism intended to measure three logistics indicators like cost, time, and reliability that can be used by policy makers in making legislations, the agency said.
Among the topics are Understanding Logistics Performance in the Philippines, Best Practices on Logistics Management Business, and Export Development Council Advocacies.
Interested participants for the free activity may call the DTI-Negros Occidental Provincial Office not later than September 29 at 433-7223 or 434-7920. (EPN)
