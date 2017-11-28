Bizman: Negros economy booming despite downtrend in sugar industry

FRANK Carbon, chief executive officer of Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Negros economy is on uptrend despite the downtrend in the sugar industry.

Carbon said that the service sector, including hotels and restaurants, malls, and even land transportation and construction, is booming all over the province.

The business process outsourcing (BPO), which belongs to the service sector, is also growing so the business sector is positive of the local economy, he added.

In terms of labor, Carbon said that workers are enjoying higher pay in construction that’s why there is a labor supply problem in the agricultural sector especially the sugar industry.

The downtrend in the sugar industry though would just be temporary, he said.

“The present situation should encourage sugar farmers to mechanize for a better yield and production. We should encourage block farming that will include bigger farms so that they could afford to mechanize. The small farmers should also diversify from sugarcane to vegetables and other agricultural ventures,” Carbon said.

He noted that the business sector is also acknowledging the efforts of Third District Representative Alfredo Benitez through the Sugarcane Industry Development Law that allocates P2 billion annually to assist the sugar industry.

Meanwhile, both the labor sector and the Sugar Board are pushing for an investigation on the downtrend in the price of sugar.

From more than P1,250 per kg during the start of the milling in October this year, sugar mill gate price has lowered to P1,190, according to labor leader Hernani Braza.