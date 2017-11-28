BSP issues limited edition Luna coin
THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday, November 27, announced that the new limited edition P10 commemorative circulation coin for the 150th birth anniversary of Philippine hero General Antonio Luna will be available at BSP offices and branches for withdrawal of authorized agent banks.
General Antonio Luna was a patriot, soldier, scientist and journalist.
He is best-known for his bravery and in applying his knowledge in military tactics to the army.
The BSP will issue 10 million pieces of this commemorative coin.
The BSP commemorates significant events in the country’s history and heroic Filipinos through the minting of coins or medals. (PR)
Published in the SunStar Bacolod newspaper on November 28, 2017.
