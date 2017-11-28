E.B. Magalona seafood festival set
THE town of E.B. Magalona in Negros Occidental will hold the Ugyonan Seafood Festival on December 9 to 11.
Mayor Marvin Malacon said they expect blue crabs and other seafoods to entice seafood lovers to come to the festival.
It was launched last year and earned positive feedback from among the townsfolk and visitors.
The famous blue crab of E.B. Magalona is among the dishes to be served.
Malacon said about 4,000 local tourists attended the festival last year.
The three-day festival aims to promote the famous blue crabs and other fresh seafoods taken from the coastal waters of E.B. Magalona such as shrimps, oysters (talaba), squid, and milkfish (bangus) being produced in the town fishponds.
At a price of P350, seafood lovers will enjoy the “eat all you can” of fresh seafoods, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Dec. 9 and 10, in front of the municipal hall.
