Silay City drug pusher, 8 others arrested

NINE persons were arrested for sale and possession of illegal drugs in separate operations in Negros Occidental in this past week.

On Wednesday, a newly-identified drug pusher was arrested after he yielded seven sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), drug paraphernalia, and four live ammunition of .48 caliber revolver during a raid at his house in Sitio Cabug Paghidaet, Barangay Guinhalaran, Silay City.

Superintendent Willy Diel, chief of Silay City Police Station, served a search warrant and led the drug bust against Joey Polvorido, 35, of Antonio Luna, Mambulac village.

The recovered illegal drugs has an estimated value of P50,000, Diel said.

In Sagay City, Jet Britaña, 30, and Edion Dugenio, 21, were collared by police in a drug bust at Purok Paghiliusa, Barangay Fabrica Tuesday.

Recovered from the two were seven sachets of shabu, P300 marked money, cellular phone, and P305 cash.

Edgar Ordineza, 39, of Barangay 1 Poblacion, E.B. Magalona town was arrested in a drug bust at Barangay Gahit Monday that led to a recovery of seven sachets of shabu and P500 marked money.

In Pontevedra town, siblings Mark, Matt, Marvin and their mother Virgie Gayoba were cornered at Barangay 3 Poblacion Monday after police seized from them a sachet of shabu.

However, the elder Gayoba and two of her sons were able to escape during the operation led by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Negros Island Region.

In Himamaylan City, Jed Londres, 39, of Barangay Progreso, Binalbagan town was arrested at Purok 3, Barangay Saraet after he sold shabu to a police agent for P 300. Also recovered from him were five more sachets of shabu and an improvised tooter.

In Bacolod City, Gerald Doloso, 42, and Mae Flor, 47, both residents of Purok Narra Baybay, Barangay 8, were arrested at Purok Rosas Pandan, Barangay Banago Tuesday for possession of three sachets of shabu and an improvised tooter.

Also arrested in the city Tuesday was Ebson Jaen, 36, of Purok Bangrus, Barangay 2 for alarm and scandal and possession of bladed weapon and illegal drugs.

Police recovered from him a sachet of shabu and an eight-inch knife.