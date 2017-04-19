CIDG verifying gambling links of 2 NIR policemen

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Negros Island Region (CIDG-NIR) is verifying the alleged involvement of two high-ranking police officials in illegal gambling operations in Bacolod City.

CIDG-NIR Chief Glenn Lonogan said they started the validation Monday and are still in the process of gathering information to corroborate the reports that the two are protectors of an illegal numbers game.

SunStar Bacolod is withholding the names of the police officers pending further verification.

Last week, anti-crime and corruption group Task Force Crusaders forwarded unsigned documents, which named these officials as gambling protectors, to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald dela Rosa.

The document that lists the names of the police officers also came with a jai-alai tipster, which is a guide for bettors in choosing numbers to bet on.

Jai-alai is an illegal numbers game.

Lonogan dismissed the claims that the investigation is an offshoot of the documents submitted to the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

He refused to reveal further details.

When asked for comment, one of the police officers mentioned in the list laughed off the allegations against him, calling it “trash.”

He said he will issue a statement after a formal complaint is filed.

If there’s an investigation, it is a welcome development, he added.