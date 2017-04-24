3 laborers shot in Calatrava

THREE laborers were shot by 10 unidentified men in Barangay Macasilao in Calatrava, Negros Occidental, on April 22.

Police identified the victims as Juvy Mag-usa, 22; Albert Bocar, 20; and Rodrigo Iwayan, 24, all residents of Barangay Winaswasan. They were brought to a hospital.

Police Officer 1 Resty Sevilleno, investigator of Calatrava Municipal Police Station, said the three victims were having a drinking session beside the barangay hall during a fiesta when the gunmen, who wore bonnets, fired at them around 11 p.m. The assailants escaped on foot.

Sevilleno said the gunmen were not from the said barangay, but they were not rebels.

"We have persons of interest but witnesses are reluctant to testify, Sevilleno added.

Police are eyeing grudge as the motive behind the incident.