3 laborers shot in Calatrava
THREE laborers were shot by 10 unidentified men in Barangay Macasilao in Calatrava, Negros Occidental, on April 22.
Police identified the victims as Juvy Mag-usa, 22; Albert Bocar, 20; and Rodrigo Iwayan, 24, all residents of Barangay Winaswasan. They were brought to a hospital.
Police Officer 1 Resty Sevilleno, investigator of Calatrava Municipal Police Station, said the three victims were having a drinking session beside the barangay hall during a fiesta when the gunmen, who wore bonnets, fired at them around 11 p.m. The assailants escaped on foot.
Sevilleno said the gunmen were not from the said barangay, but they were not rebels.
"We have persons of interest but witnesses are reluctant to testify, Sevilleno added.
Police are eyeing grudge as the motive behind the incident.
Published in the SunStar Bacolod newspaper on April 24, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Bacolod also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!