DENR chief to visit 2 former mining sites in Negros
ENVIRONMENT Secretary Regina Paz "Gina" Lopez is arriving in Negros Island on Tuesday, April 25, to inspect two former mining sites.
Director Al Orolfo, of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Negros Island Region, confirmed this Saturday during the Earth Day program at Robinsons Place Bacolod.
He said Lopez will visit the mining sites in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental and in Basay, Negros Oriental.
"Her visit is a way to ensure that rehabilitation is being made in these former mining sites," he said.
The DENR earlier announced the closure of more than 20 mining operations in various areas in the country.
Orolfo said it is the advocacy of the DENR secretary to protect the Mother Earth.
He added that the DENR will ensure that the rehabilitation of the mining sites in the country will be implemented.
Lopez will also hold a public consultation in Negros Island, Orolfo said.
Published in the SunStar Bacolod newspaper on April 24, 2017.
