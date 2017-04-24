Montilla appeals to Malabor: Reconsider dismissal of JOs

ISABELA Councilor Patrick Miguel Montilla is appealing to Mayor Joselito Malabor to reconsider his decision of terminating the more than 200 job order (JOs) workers of the Municipal Government hired by his brother, the late Mayor Enrique Montilla III.

Montilla, the mayor's younger brother, made the appeal as he said their family welcomes a reconciliation with their political rivals from the Malabor family.

"He (Malabor) should allow them to finish their contracts on July before dismissing them, and then initiate a review and re-hiring," he added.

Malabor, in an order dated April 20, directed all department heads to inform all JOs under their supervision that their services are terminated.

The mayor earlier told SunStar Bacolod that the affected employee will temporarily vacate their posts pending an evaluation, which will start this week.

"If they pass the evaluation, they will be rehired," he added.

Moreover, Montilla said he is also looking forward to making peace with the Malabors.

"After the 2016 elections, my brother had been wanting a reconciliation. I am happy and look forward to it. We could sit down and let it happen for the good of the town," he said.

Montilla's statement was in reaction to fifth district Board Member Renato Malabor Jr.'s statement that he is looking forward to reconciling with the Montilla family.

Malabor authored a resolution condoling with the bereaved family of the late mayor, who died of pneumonia leading to cardiac arrest on April 13.

The rift among the Malabors and the Montillas was evident after the late mayor was linked to the killing of Malabor's father, the late fifth district board member Renator Malabor, in June 2015.

Montilla had denied the allegation, and more than 200 village officials signed a manifesto of support for the mayor.

Several suspects, including a policeman, were charged for the crime.