Road Board okays P62M for bike lanes in Bacolod

THE Office of the Road Board has approved a budget of P62 million for the construction of bike lanes along the national highways of Bacolod City.

Bacolod City Representative Greg Gasataya said Sunday that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was tasked to implement the project.

He said the bidding of the project may start next month or by June.

The Road Board is the governments' steward for the objective utilization of the Motor Vehicle User's Charge (MVUC) fund.

Since 2001, the Road Board is at the forefront in acting as the supplemental source of funding for road maintenance all throughout our national and local roads.

Gasataya said he will meet with the stakeholders Monday, April 24, to discuss the implementation of the project, with the possible inclusion of a jogging area.

He added that in the previous years, the City Council approved an ordinance authored by Councilor Em Ang establishing bike lanes, or bike-friendly zones, along several streets in Bacolod.

The ordinance provides for the establishment of bike lanes along Burgos Street-Circumferential Road up to Barangay Alangilan and the Bacolod-Murcia Road, Barangay Alijis to Bacolod-Murcia boundary, and Barangay Mansilingan.

"We will ensure that in the coming months there will be more developments in Bacolod," Gasataya said.