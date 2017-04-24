Village official, 15 others arrested for illegal drugs

A VILLAGE councilman and 15 others, including two students, were arrested in separate police drug busts over the weekend.

Josan Cawacas, 40, of Purok Kabugwason, Barangay Mansilingan, was collared after he sold shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to a police agent inside a motorcycle shop at Victorina Subdivision on Saturday.

The operation, conducted by joint operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-Negros Island Region and Police Station 7, also led to the arrest of councilman Von Carlo Guimbal, 31, of Barangay Cabug; Renato Nicor Sr., 53, of Florenceville Subidivision, Barangay Pahanocoy; Joery Casiano, 40, of Barangay Alijis; Dindo Crispe, 27, of Purok Banaue, Barangay Villamonte; and John Mark Amodia, 25, of Purok BM, Barangay Taculing, all of Bacolod City; and Robert Azero, 26, of Barangay Blumentritt, Murcia town, who were caught holding "pot session."

Recovered from Cawacas were four sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, and P2,070 cash.

Seized from Guimbal were a sachet of shabu and an improvised tooter while Nicor and Amodia yielded two improvised tooters.

The recovered illegal drugs had an estimated value of P10,000.

Also arrested Saturday at Barangay Handumanan were Mary Jane Castillo, 47; and students John Mark Tusalem, 20 and Hugh Garreth Villaluna, 19, all of the said barangay.

Police seized from Castillo four sachets of shabu amounting to P10,000, an improvised tooter, and P300 cash.

On the same day, Leo Ledesma, 26, of Purok Sampaguita II, Barangay Singcang-Airport, was collared by police in the said barangay after he yielded six sachets of shabu worth P1,500, drug paraphernalia, and P1,000 cash.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Romeo Gain, 25; Jover Biantan, 39; and Rowel Casiano, 33, all of Barangay Banago, were arrested in a drug bust at Purok Mahimulaton, Recovered were a sachet of shabu, an improvised tooter, and a lighter.

In Purok Matinuman-on, Barangay Felisa, 18-year-old Eoberto Jorbina III was arrested Sunday after he was reported to be involved in a shooting incident with a minor.

Police recovered from Jorbina a sachet of shabu, an improvised tooter, and a pen gun loaded with a live ammunition of .38 caliber.

In Negros Oriental, Jose Mari Cruz Diago, 20, of Barangay Balugo, Sibulan town was nabbed in a drug bust in Barangay Lo-oc, Dumaguete City, Sunday afternoon.

Diago sold shabu to a police agent for P1,000.

The operation resulted in the recovery of three sachets of shabu weighing 10 grams with an estimated value of P110,000.