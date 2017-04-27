BTAO to probe ‘mauling’ of jaywalking violator

THE Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) is investigating the alleged violent encounter between a group of four traffic enforcers and a violator of the anti-jaywalking ordinance.

BTAO Head Luisito Acebuche Wednesday, April 26, said the 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday afternoon on San Juan Street.

The traffic enforcers transported the boy going to Police Station 1, but when they reached Gonzaga-Araneta Streets, he jumped off the police vehicle.

The boy escaped towards Luzuriaga Street and was cornered by bystanders on San Juan Street after he was mistaken as a theft suspect.

The boy, a resident of San Carlos City, was brought to the Social Development Center for violation of the anti-jaywalking ordinance and for resisting arrest.

An hour later, the family of the boy, who were vending at the plaza, reported to Police Station 1 that the boy was threatened by traffic enforcers with a gun and mauled him.

Acebuche said they are conducting further investigation on the allegations of the minor’s family, adding that he will meet with the family of the boy today, along with the four arresting enforcers.

Acebuche, meanwhile, said since Monday this week, they arrested fewer violators.

From April 3 to 26, a total of 1,020 were caught for violating the anti-jaywalking ordinance at the downtown area. For the period April 3 to 19, BTAO collected P180,000 worth of penalties.

Acebuche said 214 persons failed to pay the penalties and were brought to the Bacolod City Police Office compound to render four hours of community service.

From March 27 to April 26, a total of 1,500 motorcycle riders were also arrested for not using helmets.