Cop shoots man dead in Negros Occidental

A POLICEMAN shot a young man dead Wednesday morning, April 26, near a vulcanizing shop in Barangay Robles, La Castellana town in Negros Occidental.

Police identified the fatality as Jered Labiga, 20, of Barangay 3, Moises Padilla town, who was facing charges for homicide, attempted homicide, and illegal possession of firearms.

Chief Inspector Gary Alan Resuma, town police chief, said Police Officer 3 Jose Michael Muñez dropped by the shop to have his motorcycle repaired.

Muñez, 33, is assigned at the town police station as assistant traffic investigator. He was on his way to work when he made a stop.

Resuma said the policeman was sitting at a corner when the victim and his younger brother, identified as Joed Labiga, 18, arrived.

Labiga reacted after he saw Muñez looking at him, asking the policeman what was he looking at.

Muñez identified himself as a policeman. Then the victim tried to reach for his gun in his sling bag. This prompted the policeman to shoot the victim.

The wounded victim tried to run, but fell to the ground as he succumbed to three gunshot wounds on his shoulder. His own gun, an unlicensed caliber .22 revolver, was recovered from his possession.

The victim’s brother tried to evade arrest, but was immediately captured. His gun was not recovered.

Both Muñez and the younger Labiga underwent paraffin test while the recovered firearm and the policeman’s service firearm, a Glock 9 mm, were subjected to ballistic examinations.

Muñez, who surrendered to the authorities, will face homicide charges. Both are now under police custody as investigation is ongoing.

1 dead, 1 injured in shootings

A man died while another was injured in separate shooting incidents in Negros Occidental Wednesday.

In Cauayan town, Pablito Ravina, 32, of Purok 2, Barangay Tuyom, was found dead by a minor at Sitio Patol, Barangay Caliling around 5:30 a.m.

Cauayan Municipal Police Station head Reuben Pajarito said the victim was on his way home when an unidentified man fired at him. He succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

Recovered from the scene were two live ammunition and a fired bullet of .45 caliber pistol.

Pajarito said the victim had received threats based on the statement of his family.

In San Carlos City, Joebert Canopin, 37, of Sitio Agbolod, Barangay Prosperidad, was injured when he was shot by an unidentified man around 5 a.m.

San Carlos City Police Station chief Arturo Fullero said the victim was blocked by the assailant, who was wearing a bonnet and fired at him, hitting his abdomen.

He is confined at a hospital.