Traffic chief says enforcer was drunk, didn’t commit suicide

THE head of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) said traffic enforcer Miguel Biñas was just drunk and fell off a bridge, and did not commit suicide contrary to initial reports.

BTAO Head Luisito Acebuche said the father of Biñas, a regular traffic enforcer of BTAO, said his son was about to urinate on a bridge near the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan, when he fell.

“He lost control and fell off a bridge. He didn’t commit suicide,” he added.

On Monday morning, Acebuche was informed that Biñas, 26, a job order casual, and resident of Barangay Bata, jump off a bridge.

The victim sustained wounds in his right leg and forehead, but was already discharged from the hospital.

Biñas was on duty from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Panaad Park and Stadium where the 24th Panaad sa Negros Festival is being held.

Acebuche said Biñas may face suspension if it’s proven that he was drunk while on duty.

“We don’t allow traffic enforcers to report while under the influence of intoxicating liquor,” he said.

Acebuche added that he is drafting a letter for the city officials on his recommendation for traffic enforcers to undergo retraining, physical, metal, and drug tests.

The letter will be submitted to Mayor Evelio Leonardia and to the City Council.

BTAO has a total of 430 enforcers, and 60 were deployed at Panaad Festival until April 30.

Last year, four traffic enforcers were dismissed after they were caught having a drinking session while on duty.