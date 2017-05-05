American nat’l found dead | SunStar

American nat’l found dead

American nat’l found dead

Friday, May 05, 2017
By
Glazyl Y. Masculino

AN AMERICAN national was found dead in a boarding house Thursday morning, May 4, at Firmville Subdivision, Barangay Pahanocoy in Bacolod City.

Police identified the fatality as Christopher Sunyich, 36, of Utah, United States.

The victim was found hanging inside his rented room around 10 a.m. He was discovered by his partner unconscious with a belt around his neck.

Sunyich was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He will be subjected to an autopsy.

Police Station 8 head Wilfredo Benoman Jr. said the foreigner did not leave a suicide note to indicate his intention to end his own life.

The victim arrived in Bacolod in June 2016.

He was reportedly engaged in an online business based on his partner's statement, Benoman said.

American national
hanging

Published in the SunStar Bacolod newspaper on May 05, 2017.

