American nat’l found dead
AN AMERICAN national was found dead in a boarding house Thursday morning, May 4, at Firmville Subdivision, Barangay Pahanocoy in Bacolod City.
Police identified the fatality as Christopher Sunyich, 36, of Utah, United States.
The victim was found hanging inside his rented room around 10 a.m. He was discovered by his partner unconscious with a belt around his neck.
Sunyich was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He will be subjected to an autopsy.
Police Station 8 head Wilfredo Benoman Jr. said the foreigner did not leave a suicide note to indicate his intention to end his own life.
The victim arrived in Bacolod in June 2016.
He was reportedly engaged in an online business based on his partner's statement, Benoman said.
Published in the SunStar Bacolod newspaper on May 05, 2017.
