DENR: No closure order yet for Bacolod landfill

AN OFFICIAL of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Negros Island Region (DENR-NIR) on Thursday, May 4, confirmed that there is no closure order yet for the sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa, Bacolod City.

Regional Director Al Orolfo, who stepped down as head of DENR-NIR, Thursday afternoon, said the Environmental Management Bureau, which implements Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, has not issued a closure order for Bacolod.

He said local government units have been given time within the year to address the solid waste problem.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said Bacolod is one of the first local government units that built a sanitary landfill in compliance with Republic Act 9003, but since it now looks like an open dumpsite, the city is planning to construct another landfill.

The City Council had earlier approved a budget of P30 million from the Annual Investment Plan (AIP) for the purchase of property for a new landfill.

“Buying a property for sanitary landfill is not just a matter of buying, you have to select a site that will be approved by the DENR,” Leonardia said.

The local government unit is required to secure an Environmental Compliance Certificate from the DENR to construct sanitary landfill.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairman of City Council committee on appropriation and finance, said that P30 million of the P213-million AIP was approved by the City Development Council last week intended for the solid waste management program of the city.

The budget can either be used to purchase land for another sanitary landfill or various solid waste management equipment.

Distrito said the main consideration in the choice of the land is being adjacent to the existing sanitary landfill as the price would be cheaper than any other areas.

The existing sanitary landfill was purchased by the city in 2009 aiming that segregated garbage will be dumped into it, but the segregation requirement was not met in the course of its utilization thus, the sanitary landfill was not able to reach its projected life span. (With reports from CNC)