PMA mulls revision of medical exam after cadet's death

FOLLOWING the death of a plebe due to ulcer, the country’s premiere military school is planning to revise its conduct of medical exam for incoming cadets.

PMA resident physician Colonel Shiela Marie Jardiolyn said recommendations to medical board will be made to make medical exams more stringent.

Jardiolyn said the illness of Cadet Erwin Christian Vergara was not detected during the standard examinations done at the V. Luna Hospital in Manila because tests only included standard ECG, x-rays and blood chemistry.

Jardiolyn said Vergara was deemed healthy and fit to join the academy based on available results of the medical and physical exams which she said did not examine internal organs.

Vegara bled to death at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) because of peptic ulcers and expired due to "hypovolemic shock secondary to upper gastrointestinal bleeding secondary to gastric and duodenal ulcer."

Jardiolyn said there was no way of knowing Vergara had ulcers because he passed the medical and physical exams and likewise did not declare his illness which he apparently had for three years already.

The PMA doctor said she will recommend a history taking for incoming cadets to determine if they are truly fit.