Bacolod crimes decrease by 27%

CRIME incidents in Bacolod City from January to August this year decreased by about 27 percent compared to the figures during the same period in 2016.

Superintendent Levy Pangue, chief Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Intelligence Unit, said Monday, September 25, the crimes in the first eight months totaled only 2,403 incidents while last year’s records showed 3,304 incidents.

For the same period, the index crimes this year like murder, homicide, robbery, theft, and rape reached 781 as against the 854 incidents reported last year.

Pangue said the crimes against person totaled 275 this year compared to 295 last year while the crimes against property were 506 this year compared to 559 in 2016.

Index crime solution efficiency decreased by 49.55 percent this year compared to 60.3 percent in the previous year.

Index crimes with highest incidents this year include robbery, 149. Others were theft, 32; carnapping, 7; motornapping, 1; murder, 27; homicide, 16; and rape, 60.

Pangue said the non-index crimes this year totaled 1,622 cases compared to last year’s 2,450.

Non-index crimes are those that involve violations of special laws and ordinances.

Pangue said the non-index crime clearance efficiency increased by 72.56 percent this year compared to 70.57 percent last year.

He added that the police intensifying visibility patrol and checkpoint operations to reduce crime incidents.