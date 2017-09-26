Houses destroyed, damaged by floods in Bacolod now 193

THE number of houses destroyed by floods in Bacolod City increased from 13 to 91 while those that were damaged also rose from 63 to 102 houses, data provided by the City Government on Monday showed.

The figures were collated by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD).

The floods that hit Friday night affected 8,165 persons from 2,048 families in 14 villages.

Affected were Villages 1, 27, 28, 35, 39, 40, 41, Singcang-Airport, Mandalagan, Taculing, Pahanocoy, Mansilingan, Alijis, and Bata.

Sally Abelarde, social welfare officer IV, said Monday, September 25, the data is still subject for validation by the DSSD workers in coordination with the respective villages so it’s still expected to increase.

She said the City Government initially distributed foodstuff to Barangays Singcang-Airport, 40, 41, and 39 led by Mayor Evelio Leonardia, City Council, and personnel of the DRRMO and the DSSD.

Some of the affected families are still staying at their respective barangay halls.

Abelarde said they will make a proposal to give a financial assistance to the flood victims.

Executive assistant Jose Maria Vargas, cluster head for CDRRMO, said he will also propose to Mayor Evelio Leonardia to put up a warning system in the area of Murcia.

He said the CDRRMO will coordinate with local government units located at the boundaries of Bacolod, including Murcia town and Talisay City, whose rivers are connected to Bacolod’s major rivers.

Mandalagan River starts in the area of Talisay while the Magsungay and Lupit Rivers start in Murcia, between Mt. Kanlaon and Salvador Benedicto town.

Vargas noted that waters rose in some parts of Bacolod because of the flash floods from the mountains Friday evening.

The affected villages are situated near the rivers of Magsungay, Lupit, and Mandalagan.

“There was an overflow of water from the rivers that hit various barangays in Bacolod,” Vargas said.

Leonardia said he asked the DSSD to conduct an assessment of the flood victims for the release of the financial assistance.

“Friday’s flood was mother nature in action. It was one of the worst floodings ever in Bacolod. It was a surprise attack,” he said.

“All the areas affected are situated near the rivers. This is a warning to all of us. Those who are living near the creek should not return to the area for their own safety,” the mayor added. (MAP)