Call center agent robbed

A MALE call center agent was robbed by two unidentified men on a motorcycle at Patricia Homes, Barangay Granada in Bacolod City early Wednesday morning, September 27.

The name of the victim was withheld by the police.

Police records showed the victim was on his way home at 5:30 a.m. when one of the assailants threatened him at gunpoint using a .45 caliber pistol and declared a hold-up.

The robbers took the victim’s cellular phone.

A follow-up operation followed but the police have yet to arrest the perpetrators.

A man was arrested and charged with robbery after he was involved in a hold-up incident on Bangga Fortich Street in Gardenville Subdivision, Barangay Tangub Tuesday night, September 26,.

Senior Inspector Wilfredo Benoman Jr., head of Police Station, said the suspect, Shander Suhot, 27, of Lizares Avenue, Barangay 36, robbed a 39-year-old woman, on her way home at 11:30 p.m.

Suhot was caught by the police hiding behind tall grasses and recovered from his possession a 12-inch knife and the stolen items, including a bag containing two wallets, cash amounting to P3,920, and a cellular phone.