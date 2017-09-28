Councilor: Prioritize evac centers in city

BACOLOD City Councilor Sonya Verdeflor urged Representative Greg Gasataya and Mayor Evelio Leonardia to prioritize the construction of evacuation centers.

Verdeflor, who sponsored a resolution for the purpose, noted that victims of calamities are always housed in public schools in times of evacuation.

Dismal situation could hardly be avoided when most of the evacuees are thrown without choice to public classrooms turned evacuation areas, she added.

Verdeflor said that for the 2018 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund Annual Investment Plan, the construction of evacuation centers at Villa Esperanza, Barangay Tangub and Purok Kaisahan, Barangay Sum-ag were among the projects for Disaster Prevention/Mitigation Program.

The flooding on September 22 that affected many residents from various barangays in Bacolod is a call to the city government to prioritize the construction of evacuation centers, she added.

It is imperative for the Office of the Congressman and Office of the City Mayor of Bacolod to work together for the realization of the construction of the said evacuation centers.