Negros Trade Fair rakes in P3.7M after 2 days

NEGRENSE producers participating in the ongoing 32nd Negros Trade Fair at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City generated initial sales amounting to about P3.7 million.

Ynez Reyes, trade fair organizer, said the participating-members of the Association of Negros Producers (ANP) raked in about P1.1 million during the Arima, or opening night on Tuesday.

Reyes said the figure is 138 percent higher than the Arima sales last year.

Additional sales of about P2.6 million were generated Wednesday, the first day of the trade fair.

“Bulk of the sales came from the furniture and furnishing sector,” she said, adding that Tumandok Crafts and Industries initially posted the highest sales.

Themed “Food for Thought,” this year's trade fair will run until October 1.

The five-day event hosts 73 various booths showcasing a wide range of truly Negros products which guests can savor, experience, and taste.

ANP president Cristina Gaston earlier said that with better and more innovative products, they are optimistic to surpass last year's generated sales of P20 million.

“Aside from promoting Negros and its products, the annual event also serves as venue for local producers to earn more," Gaston said.

The trade fair showcases food products and offerings from gifts, decor and homestyle, fashion and garments, furniture and furnishings, natural and organic, and tourism sectors.

Gaston said the annual event is a sustaining platform that enables entrepreneurs from the province to conquer the world market.