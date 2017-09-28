Police arrest 3 drug suspects in Negros Occidental

THREE persons were arrested in separate drug busts in Negros Occidental on Tuesday, September 26.

In Bacolod City, Den Mark Dorimon, 21, of Purok Cagaycay, Barangay 2, was collared by police after he sold "shabu" (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to a police agent for P200.

Dorimon, who used to work with the city’s garbage hauler IPM-Construction and Development Corp., also yielded seven sachets of shabu worth P8,000, P250 in cash, and the P200 marked money.

In Silay City, a newly-identified drug suspect was arrested at Zulueta Street in Barangay 3.

Police identified the suspect as Fyres Divinagracia, 23, of Calye Onse, Barangay Mambulac.

Confiscated from Divinagracia were four sachets of shabu worth P6,000, the P300 marked money, and drug paraphernalia.

In Victorias City, Mark Belarma, 25, of Little Tondo, Barangay 1 was arrested while William Keynel Abong of Barangay 6 managed to escape in a buy-bust at Barangay 1.

Police seized five sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia, the P300 marked money, and P250 in cash.