Teen dies in accidental firing

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy died after he accidentally shot himself in front of a store at Hacienda Mana-ul, Barangay Matab-ang in Talisay City, Negros Occidental Tuesday night, September 26.

Police identified the fatality as Adam Joshua Mananquil, a Grade 10 student.

Police records showed that Mananquil was with his three friends at 8:40 p.m. The victim showed his firearm, took the bullet from it, and loaded it again.

While he was using his cellular phone, a gunshot was heard and his friends saw he had blood in his stomach.

He was rushed to the City Health Office, but he was declared dead.

Mananquil’s .22 caliber firearm was turned over by his grandfather to the police.

Investigators have yet to determine how the minor-victim was able to possess a firearm.

Found dead

A decomposing body of a 17-year-old boy was found in an abandoned house owned by his uncle at Barangay Salvacion, Murcia town Wednesday morning.

Senior Inspector Ronald Santillan, town police chief, identified the fatality as Kenneth Aringa.

Aringa was reported missing since September 23 and his body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim had no wounds that may indicate a foul play, but he will be subjected to a post-mortem examination upon the request of his family.