Baby killed by own pa | SunStar

Baby killed by own pa

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Baby killed by own pa

Saturday, December 30, 2017
By
Glazyl Y. Masculino

A NEWBORN baby was killed by her father who couldn’t stand her cries inside their house at Purok 5 in Barangay Basak, Cauayan, Negros Occidental Thursday night.

Records from Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas showed that suspect Jolito Alandroque, 47, got angry that his 28-day-old daughter was making noise, and decided to drop her on the floor.

He was reportedly under the influence of intoxicating liquor when the incident happened around 11 p.m.

Alandroque was arrested and detained at the station.

Tags: 
newborn baby
killings
crime

Published in the SunStar Bacolod newspaper on December 30, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Bacolod also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments