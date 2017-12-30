Baby killed by own pa
A NEWBORN baby was killed by her father who couldn’t stand her cries inside their house at Purok 5 in Barangay Basak, Cauayan, Negros Occidental Thursday night.
Records from Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas showed that suspect Jolito Alandroque, 47, got angry that his 28-day-old daughter was making noise, and decided to drop her on the floor.
He was reportedly under the influence of intoxicating liquor when the incident happened around 11 p.m.
Alandroque was arrested and detained at the station.
Published in the SunStar Bacolod newspaper on December 30, 2017.
