Sanchez: Tita Emy

I FIRST met her when I was in Grade 7. We had to go to her house not for the usual family socials. My cousins and brother and sister went there to study…French. Sacre bleu!

Tita Emy has finally come to the home country after spending a decade in Europe for her doctorate. Along the way, she mastered the French language. She was itching to teach her nephews and nieces this quaint language.

She studied at the Université de Fribourg in Switzerland and the Sorbonne Université in Paris. She was a lifelong academic who garnered the Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Academiques.

Then I got to learn some French sentences. Memorization was quite easy Je suis un garçon. S’il vous plaît. I learned to conjugate simple French verbs.

Conjugation was something else. It was my Waterloo. Tita Emy must have been disappointed that I eventually dropped out of her class. In my young mind, why even bother? She was the only one I know who can speak Gallic anyway. Boy, was I wrong!

Now in my adult years, I regretted that adolescent copout. I never thought I would experience globalization in my lifetime. During my trips to Europe, I felt left out during official visits to France, French-speaking cantons in Switzerland, and to Montreal, Canada. Oh, how I miss Tita Emy and her Française!

For that reason, I’m unable to separate her from her French. But she was impressed when I showed her the French magazine Pour La Montagne. The magazine featured my presentation for the 2000 Forum Mondial de la Montagne à Paris et à Chambéry, translated in French with my byline.

Of course Tita Emy was more than the French language. That’s just one side of her. She was one of the early independent strong-willed Filipinas. Dr. Quito never married, which according to my Titas, she was unable to meet a man able to match her intellect.

Despite her French veneer, she was a Filipina to the bones. For a short time, she became a Catholic nun at the Maison d’Accueil de l’Assomption, the Motherhouse of the Assumption Sisters in Paris. She was known as Sœur Mary Paul but went back to Emy. She left the convent for a very Filipino reason: she couldn’t stand the earthy body odor of the French nuns!

Her Philosophy students at the University of Santo Tomás and De La Salle University described her as a terror teacher. But I would always think of her as a kindly aunt, a role model.

She chose obscurity in her retirement. Emy was the last of Quito aunts to kick the bucket. A daily Mass goer in her frail years, the 88-year-old former De La Salle University dean and author of more than 20 books died of respiratory failure last week. She has gone for the heavenly grand reunion with her parents, brothers and sisters.

Bonne chance, Tante Emy.

