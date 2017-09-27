Donguines dominates Y’s Men U16 rapid chess title

JOHN Lawrence Donguines scored 7.0 points to capture the Y’s Men’s Club Negros Occidental 16 and Under Rapid Chess Championships held over the weekend at the 888 Premier Mall in Bacolod City.

Donguines took home P3,000 in cash, a trophy, and a medal.

Aeron Keife Charles Sinining settled for second place while Kenneth Allen Ballo-allo finished third. The duo went home with P2,000 and P1,500, respectively as well as trophies and medals.

Completing the top 10 were Marilyn Cabungag, Clark Ken Pelione, Aera Kerl Charm Sinining, Divine Joyce Sarabia, Jaymon Cajeras, Cedrick Deniel Ignacio, and Natorri Biazaa Diaz.

Christian Pelione was named Best 10 Under and CJ Gan Best 14 Under woodpusher.

The event served as pre-season warm-up games for the upcoming the 37th Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports, Cultural, and Educational Association and Department of Education-sanctioned competitions. (HGD)