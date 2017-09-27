Tay Tung juniors to see action in Milo Best regional tourney

Bacolod Tay Tung High School (BTTHS) came out with all its volts striking and dominated University of St. La Salle, 79-59 to win a three-peat in the just-concluded 2017 Milo Best Passarelle provincial qualifying at the Negros Occidental Teachers Federation covered court in Bacolod City.

Both the Thunderbolts and the Junior Stingers played it tight in the first three quarters as they tied 55-all going into the payoff period.

Jr. NBA All-Stars Fritz Valencia sparked Tay Tung’s tempo while Harold Alarcon led the scoring spree in a 24-4 spurt coupled by a very effective man-to-man defense.

With the win, BTTHS will represent Negros Occidental in the regional tournament on October 7 and 8 in Iloilo City.

Tay Tung head coach Dexter Dy gave credit to the players who followed their game plan and imposed tight defense all throughout.

“I thank the Tay Tung Board of Trustees, alumni, and parents for their support, especially to sports committee head Jose Montalbo who is always there for us. This is a total team effort from the management all the way to the coaches and players,” Dy said.

“Rookies MJ Beatingo and Nathan Jundana made solid contributions while Ryan Tan and Elijah Kee played their roles by limiting the production of USLS bigmen,” he added.