149 woodpushers join Mansilingan chess tilt

A TOTAL of 149 players in the two-division 2017 Barangay Mansilingan Annual Fiesta Team Chess Tournament at A.L. Jayme Elementary School gathered on Sunday, November 26.

Thirty-four teams or 68 chessers joined the Open division while 27 teams or 81 woodpushers played in the 14 & Under group.

“Most of the age-group players in Bacolod were worn out after the recently held Nopsscea chess competitions and they deserve the needed rest to recover to play another day,” Engineer Nestor Cena, ManChess president, said.

“But we are thankful to the participants and their parents who continued to support our club’s chess program,” Cena added.

Leading in the rank-list of the Open division after Round 2 were Pulang Araw duo John Vincent Merabe and Janjan Magalona of Cadiz City followed by Sadia compose of Romeo Sadia III and Engineer Lipiten, and Double Barrel with Cadiznons Xavier Verdun and Bench Mark Occeño.

In the 14 and U side, Brgy.Mansilingan trio of Neil Vincent Cena, and Pelione brothers Clark and Christian were ahead of the pack; Tangub composed of Ryan Cantiller, and Julius and Clyde Palma, and Escalante A with Jamon Cajeras, Cyrus de Asis and Jecuambs Cuambot trailing behind.

The rapid chess team event tournament format has a time control of 20 minutes plus five seconds increment per move for seven rounds of play in Swiss System.

Prizes at stake in the open division is P7,500 for the champion while the top finisher in the age-group take home P4,500. Both teams will also receive its trophies. The second to fifth placers in both divisions are set to pocket their respective cash prizes plus medals.

Individual, team, and surprise special awards are expected to be given during the award ceremony after the one-day tournament. (HGD)