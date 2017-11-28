Hanah jins top Nopsscea taekwondo

HANAH Taekwondo gym hauled 19 gold medals, two silvers, and four bronze medals in the recently-held 37th Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association (Nopsscea) Taekwondo tournament held at the Visayan Maritime Academy-Global College gym.

Leading the gold medalists for Vic Feria’s Hanah gym are secondary boys over-all champions Living Stones International School (LSIS) and 2017 Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Lester Paolo Escasinas (45-48 kgs) and Kaizerr Mohametano (55-59kgs), Davon Pecha (45kgs below) of John B. Lacson Colleges Foundation-Integrated School, Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Anton Guinanao (featherweight) of Riverside College, Joeffer Vincent Cabrera (finweight) of University of St. La Salle (USLS), St. John’s Institute’s (SJI) Christian Dean Espinosa for individual and pair poomsae event, and STI West Negros University’s Arney Czarene Barcoma in Bracket B individual poomsae.

World champion Mary Angeline Alcantara (bantamweight) of LSIS led the female gold medalists alongside USLS’s mainstay and national champion Kathleen Dinsay (featherweight); former Asean and Asian Championships gold medalists Camille Andrea Miraflores (flyweight) and Shaira Isabel Garbanzos (welterweight); national champion and SJI’s standout Caroline Dean Espinosa (open weight); STI WNU’s Angeli Lesaguis (flyweight) and Arielle Legaspi (welterweight); and St. Scholatica’s Academy (SSA) mainstays Ashley Chavez (152-160cm), Nea Marie Aplasca and Margarette Awacay for team poomsae, and Juliene Zapata for individual and pair poomsae.

Good for silver for Hanah jins are Ricah Mae Lesaguis of STI WNU in lightweight division, and SSA’s Nea Marie Aplasca for the individual Bracket A poomsae while those who finished with bronze were Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod’s Dominic Fantillo, Zane Vincent Olivo and Ethan Chavez for team poomsae, and Joshua Emmanuel Deita for individual poomsae Bracket A; SSA’s Jaime Antonio Fantillo (finweight) and LSIS’ Creoz Agassi Celiz (welterweight).

Sharing the over-all championship honors with LSIS is SJI for secondary girls, St. Carmen Salles School for the elementary boys, and SSA for the elementary girls.