BAGUIO. With some rice terraces in the Cordillera region considered on its decaying stage, Ifugao representative Teddy Baguilat is seeking ways to help restore the grandeur of the old age terraces, particularly in Ifugao. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. A contingent from the Mabini Elem. School impresses the crowd with their "Mardi Gras" like performance during the opening of the Baguio Flower Festival. (Roderick Osis)
BAGUIO. Landscaper puts some finishing touches in their design for the Baguio Blooms competitions part of the Baguio Flower Festival. Sixteen landscape are displayed at Juan Luna Drive, Burnham Park which will be opened to the public today. (Zaldy Comanda)
BAGUIO. Residents of La Trinidad, Benguet join the signature campaign for free dialysis for renal patients in Baguio and Benguet. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Four-year-old Charlemagne Noble Kiangan pays a visit and salute his late father SAF 44 member PO3 Noble Kiangan in his memorial in Badiwan, Tuba last Saturday apart of the second death anniversary of the elite forces who were killed in Maguindanao. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Newly crowned Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France joins Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar as they dance with the members of the Hapi Yomi Cultural Group from the University of the Cordilleras during their visit in Baguio City. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Students from Chonbuk National University perform Taekkyeon, a Korean traditional martial arts characterized by a dance-like rhythm movements during the 2017 The New Wave Korean Festival held at the University of the Cordilleras last week. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. King of the Mountain trail run Philippines frontrunners Consuelo and Constante Mendoza encourages seasoned ultra marathon runners to join in the five legs of KOTM in different challenging race routes within the Cordillera mountain ranges. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Baguio Country Club General Manager Anthony De Leon announces the Summer Capital was chosen as one of the destinations in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in 2017. (Redjie Melvic Cawis)
BAGUIO. Tadian folk partake in a basketball game wearing g-string and head scarf as part of the Ayyoweng di Lambak ed Tadian. The festival is now an annual affair after the town approved the institutionalization through a municipal ordinance. (SSB file photo)