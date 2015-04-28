BAGUIO. Reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach tries on solar painting with Cordillera artist Jordan Mangosan at the Infinity Garden of the Baguio Country Club. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Baguio football players hone their skills against a visiting La Salle Greenhills Juniors squad at the Baguio Athletic Bowl recently. At least 80 squads are expected to suit up in next month’s Panagbenga Football Cup slated February 18 and 19 hatched by Cordillera Goshenland Football Club. (Redjie Melvic Cawis)
BAGUIO. Local artist Art Lozano guides a SPED student while paintnig his artwork during a therapeutic painting session for children with special needs recently. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Solar painter Jordan Mangosan works on some of his art works in his roofless studio in Bayabas, Pico, La Trinidad. Mangosan was commissioned to showcase his art during the recent visit of Miss Universe candidates in the city. (Doddie Mendillo)
BAGUIO. Reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach prepares to tee as Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan and other candidates looks on during ‘The Crown Invitational Golf Tournament’ at the Baguio Country Club golf course. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. With the visit of Miss Universe candidates today in the Summer Capital, the Baguio City Police Office announced the re - routing scheme for affected motorist coming from Pacdal and Loakan area. (BCPO graphics)
BAGUIO. Cutflower farmers in barangay Dontogan harvest Malaysian mums to be delivered to the local market and in Metro Manila. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Members of the Media-Minero and Philex Legends pose for photo ops after their exhibition game celebrating the feast of Sto. Niño in sitio Padcal, Camp 3, in Tuba, Benguet. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Two UB Lady Cardinals tower against a UC Lady Jaguar spiker in their championship match in last season’s Baguio – Benguet Educational Athletic League. The premier event the second phase of the BBEAL may start sooner than earlier scheduled with the Lady Cardinals defending the crown. (Roderick Osis)
BAGUIO. Baguio Country Club's Michelle Anne Otanes inspects the Visayas themed float to be used during the Miss Universe candidates parade in the Summer Capital. (Milo Brioso)