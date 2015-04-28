BAGUIO. While Kareel Hongitan’s Olympic dream was dashed, the UB athlete remains optimistic of another chance in playing in the world stage. (SSB file photo)
BANNER YEAR. World wushu gold medalist Divine Wally and Eduard Folayang is joined by Baguio Mayor Mauricio Domogan during a city wide parade honoring their victories in the international sports arena. (Redjie Melvic Cawis)
2016 HEROES. Eduard Folayang’s victory in One Championship together with Kylie Versoza’s coronation as Ms International has brought Baguio to the limelight. (SSB file photo)
BAGUIO. Baguio Representative Mark Go, Atty. Luis Sison of the Baguio Country Club, Mayor Mauricio Domogan, BCC general manager Anthony De Leon and Prudential Guarantee Baguio branch manager Jet Ramos after the ceremonial tee off marking the start of 17th Nanoy Ilusorio Cup held at the Baguio Country club. (Milo Brioso)
BENGUET. La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda(extreme left) officiates the mass wedding of a dozen couples including an Australian national at the Lednicky Hall Wednesday morning. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Maria Oggay, more popularly known as Apo Whang–od at work. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. An emotional June Rhic and June Ray Buenaventura of the UC Jaguars celebrate in midcourt after disposing the BCT Atoms in two games in their best of three finals of the BBEAL men’s basketball last November. (Roderick Osis)
BAGUIO. Tourists and residents alike continue to flock Burnham Park enjoying the Christmas atmosphere. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Teresa Mapanao, 33, mother of baby boy Jacob, receives assorted gifts and cash from the staff of Silahis ng Pasko headed by Nars Padilla (wearing santa costume) and Betty Fangasan,(right) of the City Social Welfare and Development Office after being chosen as the Lucky Christmas Baby. (Zaldy Comanda)
BAGUIO. Tourists are expected to flock to La Trinidad for the festival honoring the strawberry which has put the town in the world map after baking the largest shortcake in 2004. (Milo Brioso)