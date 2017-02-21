5 killed in Kalinga clash

AT LEAST four police officers were killed including top most wanted fugitive when authorities serving an arrest warrant engaged in a shootout early Tuesday in Lubuagan, Kalinga.

Police arrested Willy Sagasag with a warrant issued by Presiding Judge Milnar Lammawin for the crimes of multiple murder and frustrated murder.

Sagasag is considered as one of the top most wanted person in the country with a reward of P600,000 when he engaged authorities in a firefight which resulted to the killing of PO3 Cryzaldo Lawagan, PO2 Juvenal Aguinaldo, PO1 Charles Compas and PO1 Vincent Paul Tay-od.

Wounded were Senior Inspector Edward Liclic and PO1 Ferdinand Assuncion and PO1 Ferdie Liwag.

"Our men were serving the warrant in Barangay Lubnac, Lubuagan, Kalinga when the suspects resisted arrest which resulted to the firefight,” said Kalinga Provincial Police Office director Senior Superintendent Brent Madjaco.

Sagasag was also killed in the clash wand was brought to Malusong, Canao, Lubuagan, Kalinga.

“We appeal to the residents to cooperate in the conduct of investigation by providing information about the identities of other suspects. We assure the families of the victims that justice will be served and that the sacrifices of the casualties will not go in vain,” said Police Regional Office – Cordillera regional director Chief Superintendent Elmo Francis Sarona.

The Kalinga Provincial Crime Laboratory Office and personnel of Kalinga Provincial Investigation and Detection Branch processed the crime scene and was able to recovered 36 pieces of 5.56 mm cartridge cases while one M16, one black rig, one long plastic magazine, three short and three long metal magazines, and 127 rounds of live ammunition for M16 owned and recovered from Sagasag.

PRO-Cor meanwhile is in the process of identifying the coddlers of Sagasag and those responsible in the death and wounding of police personnel.