SAF monument inaugurated in Benguet

WEEKS after the second year anniversary of the tragic Mamasapano incident in Maguindanao, Special Action Force 2nd Batallion together with Lepanto National High School inaugurated a monument honoring the gallant SAF 44 on Tuesday.

Installed inside the mini park of Lepanto National High School, the monument honors three sons of the school who perished in the bloody encounter.

The three are SPO1 Noel Golocan (batch 1998), PO2 Noble Kiangan (batch 2003) and PO1 Angel Kodiamat (batch 2005).

Battalion Commander Superintendent Mario Mayam-es Jr. said they have initiated the building of the monument to pay tribute to the memories and immortalizing the heroism of their colleagues and honor the supreme sacrifice they have made.

Survivor PO3 Christopher Lalan, after sharing his testimony, encouraged the young generation to emulate what the brave SAF troops has done for the country.

Relatives of the SAF 44 meanwhile thanked all those who made the construction of the monument possible in remembering the sacrifices of these fallen heroes and the survivors.

A candle lighting and offering of flowers also concluded in the wreath laying ceremony after the mass and unveiling attended by families, relatives, friends and students.

Other survivors present were PO3 Adolfo Andrada, PO3 Solomon Agayso, PO3 Jose Mana-ar, PO3 Anson Pasot, PO3 Ard Dulnuan, and PO3 Dominick Lukingan.

Mayam-es who hails from Bauko, Mountain Province added the effort is a collaboration of SAF troopers who pitched in for the construction of the monument.

“Next, we will reach out to Tabdi’s family in La Trinidad, others will follow,” added Mayam-es. (Elamae Membrere)