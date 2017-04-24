Ex-PBA star Paul Alvarez locked up for hitting partner

FORMER professional basketball player Paul "Bong" Alvarez is locked up in jail after his live-in partner charged him for domestic violence, police said.

The Baguio City Police Station 4 in a spot report said Alvarez hit his partner while they were on their way home in Purok Cudirao in Loakan Proper, Sunday, April 23.

The former PBA star dubbed "Mr. Excitement" because of his high-leap and slam dunk acts will be facing violations of the Anti-Violence against Women and Children (VAWC) or Republic Act 9262.

Police said Alvarez and his 38–year–old live in partner were drinking earlier in the evening of Sunday at the Burnham Ganza Restaurant, when they started to have an argument but which they later patched up.

However, on their way home, the two had another argument, where Alvarez allegedly injured his partner.

In October 2016, Alvarez figured in a brawl in a Quezon City bar. The former PBA cager also got involved in another incident when he mauled a taxi driver in August 2007.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office-Cordillera reported VAWC incidence in the region dropped 26 percent in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period last year.

From 384, only 286 cases were recorded all over the region with non-index crimes continue to dip in the first three quarters of this year.

Vehicular traffic accidents topped the non index crime recorded in the region with 936 which also dropped from 1,074.

Police also reported crime volume has also decreased in the first three months of 2017 compared to the same period last year with 2,341 compared to 3,636 with index crime also dipping by 58.46 percent from 1,324 to only 550.

Theft remains on top of index crimes committed with 184 while physical injuries follow at 183. Rape, robbery, murder and carnapping are included in the top six most committed crimes in the region. (Roderick Osis/SunStar Philippines)

