Cadet dies a month after entering PMA

A 19-YEAR-OLD Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet died from internal bleeding caused by stomach ulcer on Monday, May 1, a month after he started training in the academy.

Colonel Shiela Marie Jardiolyn, PMA resident physician, said the cause of death of Cadet Erwin Christian Vergara was "hypovolemic shock secondary to upper gastrointestinal bleeding secondary to gastric and duodenal ulcer."

The PMA said Vergara complained of severe pain on April 25 at the academy intermarry and was immediately transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

Jardiolyn said Vergara's condition was allegedly kept secret to his parents after the request of the cadet not to tell his father and mother despite being confined at the ICU for six days.

Jardiolyn said the cadet asked a nurse to call his mother to say he was in sick bay but did not disclose that he was already in the ICU.

Vergara’s blood count dropped and had several transfusions but showed signs of recovery on the third day making doctors believe he was getting better until he bled with conditions continuing to take a turn for the worst.

Jardiolyn ruled out hazing as the cause of death of the cadet and said parents did not request an autopsy upon inspection of their son’s body.

Jardiolyn said there was no way of knowing Vergara had ulcers as he passed the medical and physical exams and likewise did not declare his illness which he apparently had for three years already.

Vergara, a former Cagayan State University student, was among the 293 plebes who entered the academy last April 1.

PMA information officer Lieutenant Colonel Reynaldo Balido said Vergara was in the thick of training to be eligible for incorporation rites in June when he got sick.

"He was in basic military training already undergoing equipment run, foot march and fundamentals of weapons," said Balido.

Balido added the death of Vergara has minimal effect on the morale of plebs training in the academy.

"The plebs are okay, when we were plebs, may namatay din kaming kaklase dahil sa electrolyte imbalance, wala masyado effect sa amin yun I recall,” added Balido.

The PMA will discuss on how to implement a new set of rules for medical examinations for future incidents not to occur.

Balido added the PMA community is saddened by the untimely death of Vergara expressing the academy’s condolences to his family, assuring them that they will get all the benefits entitled to him such as the Special Financial Assistance Pension Processing.

On Wednesday, May 3, the remains of Vergara was transported to his hometown in Alcala, Cagayan with his family.

Last year another cadet died of heatstroke while on a Joint Field Training Exercise at the Marine Base Gregorio Lim in Ternate, Cavite.

Cadet John Benedict Margin was in good condition during the Joint Field Training Exercise which should have been a weeklong exercise, but the cadet died apparently of heat stroke due to heat exhaustion last year. (With reports from Larry Fabian)