Baguio tourist arrivals up by 126% in 1st quarter of 2017

THE Baguio City Tourism Office recorded a 126-percent increase in tourist arrivals in the country’s summer capital during the first quarter of 2017.

The report categorized arrivals by the numbers of domestic and foreign visitors with a total of 292,078 recorded from January to March, compared to the 129,121 during the same period last year.

Domestic visitors reached 280,761 as compared to 89,049 last year while foreign visitors also increased from 208 to 11,317 on the same period.

Burnham Park remains a favorite destination with 27,244 tourists visiting the area.

Data from alternative accommodation establishments such as home stay facilities, apartments, and dormitories was not included, thus tourist arrivals data is understated.

Tourism performance was affected by the memorandum issued by The Department of Education which puts a moratorium on field trips and other similar activities, following the tragic bus accident involving college students in Tanay, Rizal.

Commission on Higher Education also suspended fieldtrips due to the same reason.

Data for visitor arrivals in other tourist attractions such as Mines View Park, Philippine Military Academy, Botanical Garden, The Mansion, and Wright Park was not included due to constraints in manpower, budget, and logistics. (Ruther Nadado, Colegio de Dagupan Intern/SunStar Baguio)