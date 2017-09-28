La Trinidad councilor files anti-bullying ordinance

LA TRINIDAD Councilor Guiller Galwan is pushing to strengthen anti-bullying and implementation of resolution requiring all elementary schools to adopt policies to prevent and address the problem in their institutions.

Galwan, proposed the Anti-Bullying Ordinance of La Trinidad, after taking notice of the alarming problem of bullying in schools where in, there is a need to shape the conduct of students to instill discipline and essential values and integrate them to be productive, dynamic, and industrious citizens of La Trinidad in the future.

Galwan said bullying not only inflicts physical and psychological harm but also leaves an emotional scar to students, thereby adversely affecting their studies, social personality and their lives.

The proposed measure also urged the Municipal Government to devise appropriate remedies to address the demeaning act in order to protect the well-being of the students for peace of mind of the parents or guardians.

Bullying are committed by any severe or repeated use by one or more students of a written, verbal, or electronic expression or a physical act gesture or any combination thereof that may cause physical injuries, emotional distress, and psychological fear of physical or emotional harm o his limb, family and property.

Under the ordinance, schools and its personnel should have special parental authority and responsibility over the student under their supervision, instruction, or custody. School administrators will be responsible for the implementation and oversight of policies intended to address bullying.

School personnel, student, parent or volunteer should immediately report any instance of bullying or act of retaliation.

A Municipal Anti-Bullying Task Force will also conduct information and education campaign about bullying in all schools in the municipality, monitor and implement the ordinance by conducting inspections in schools that shall convene once a month.