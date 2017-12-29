Mine firm speeds up pipeline, road project

THE speedy construction of the access road for the pipelines of mill tailings from 900L to 700L is being sought by Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company (LCMC) after conducting clearing and rehabilitation in Barangay Paco, Mankayan, Benguet.

The company is now in the process of seeking the assistance of Buguias Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to aid in the re-opening of the access road.

In a progress report given by the company forwarded by LCMC vice president and resident manager Engineer Thomas Consolacion, the installation of additional apron downstream at sta.0+140 was completed on November 20 while the construction of riprap canal which started on Oct. 27, is 80 percent finished.

"At present, the activities remain a stop-and-go scenario as a handful of the same complainants who refused to permit construction equipment to pass despite our continuous explanation to them that this is in compliance to the order of the national government," the report states.

The Tailings Pipe System activity was programmed in relation to the Annual 2017 Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program of the company and approved by the Mine Rehabilitation Fund Committee (MRFC) for LCMC.

However, with the delay in the implementation of the project, the Committee issued an order July 4 to LCMC management to finish the project within six months.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau and the Environment and Management Bureau earlier observed the company behind their schedule resulting to delays in the implementation of the project and was ordered to expedite the implementation and completion of the project on or before December 31, 2017.

Failure to do so will compel theses offices to suspend their milling operations.

Buguias Cenro have also called the company for its alleged violations of Forestry Code of the Philippines after cutting trees in the area without proper permit.