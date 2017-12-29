Peaceful New Year eyed in Cordillera

AT LEAST 29 civilian from various barangays in Bangued, Abra joined the muzzle taping of their licensed guns, including seven high-powered firearms and 22 handguns, for the upcoming New Year celebration.

Bangued police chief Dominador de Guzman initiated the muzzle taping of civilian-owned guns to serve as a precaution and prevent cases of stray bullets.

"With positive records of stray bullet incurred in the previous years and to support our campaign to have zero casualty of stray bullets before, during and after New Year, pushed me to engage our stakeholders in the muzzle tapping of fire arms," said Senior Inspector De Guzman.

Chief Superintendent Davy Limmong of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Cordillera said the move was anchored as part of the police initiative without the directive from the national and regional office to convince licensed owners of muzzle tapping their guns.

The agency remains hopeful for other provinces will duplicate the move to assure civilians of not firing their guns in welcoming New Year in the region.

PRO-Cordillera director Elmo Francis Sarona earlier announced each member of the police force are aware that indiscriminately firing as a way to celebrate New Year is considered unacceptable and strictly prohibited and anyone who violates will face severe consequences.

Sarona added PNP Chief Ronald dela Rosa issued a policy that for any case of injury or death resulting from indiscriminate firing, the chief of police concern will be sanctioned and will be given 24 hours to solve the case and if he fails to solve, he will be relieved with corresponding sanction to be imposed.

Limmong added as the New Year draws near in the region, they will conduct mass deployment of their personnel to ensure safety and security in the region.