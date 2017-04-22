Team Lakay brooms ONE: Kings of Destiny

PASAY CITY -- Team Lakay brought out the brooms Friday evening, April 21, as it went 5–0 in the ONE Championship event dubbed: Kings of Destiny at the jam packed Mall of Asia Arena.

With reigning lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang capping the night a huge victory for the Igorot fighters, four other Team Lakay fighters impressed the crowd with their triumphs in the undercard.

In the co-main event of the evening, top bantamweight Kevin Belingon swarmed finnish kickboxing sensation Toni Tauru with a relentless barrage of attacks to earn a striking victory.

Tauru, the taller fighter by over 10cm, used his length to keep Belingon at range but it was only a matter of time before the Filipino came looking for the stoppage.

Tauru tried his best to keep the distance, but Belingon launched a furious offensive to close the gap, pounding Tauru with thunderous lefts and rights. In the end, Tauru had no choice but to bow out of the contest via verbal submission.

“I just waited for the right time I was able to execute my game plan well,” said the Ifugao native Belingon.

With another spectacular performance, resurgent lightweight contender and former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio Banario marched to victory once more, stopping newcomer Jaroslav Jartim with a monstrous left hook.

After spending the first round on the mat with Jartim in technical grappling exchanges, Banario showcased his incredible power in the second round.

Catching a kick to the body, Banario uncorked a devastating left hand counter that knocked Jartim out cold, effectively ending the bout in an instant.

With an astounding display of gargantuan strength, top flyweight prospect Danny Kingad out-muscled Malaysian opponent Muhammad Aiman to win by unanimous decision after three fierce back-and-forth rounds.

Kingad, who enjoyed most of the fight with successful takedowns of his Malaysian foe, punished Aiman with elbows and knees from dominant positions.

In the third round, Aiman caught Kingad in a triangle but the Filipino powered himself out of it and earned the judges’ nod.

Lady striker Gina Iniong made her successful ONE Championship debut, besting Filipino-English fighter Natalie Gonzales Hills with a solid display of striking superiority. Looking to play the role of counterpuncher, Iniong laid back and allowed Hills to press most of the action.

Iniong dominated in the clinch with knees to the lower body and scored on a handful of takedowns while finding a home for her powerful right hand which landed with great accuracy throughout the fight.

“Masaya at nagging maganda ang kinalabasan (The outcome was great and amazing). I hope to see more fights in ONE Championship,” said Iniong.