CARD MRI launches relief ops for CDO members affected by ‘Vinta’

CARD MRI, a privately-owned microfinance corporation based in San Pablo, Laguna, is aiming to improve the quality of life of socially and economically-challenged women and families by conducting relief operations among storm-affected CARD members in Cagayan de Oro City.

CARD MRI distributed relief goods among its members last Tuesday, December 26, at 9-29th Street Nazareth, Cagayan de Oro City.

CARD distributed grocery items, canned goods, 2 kilos of rice, and medicine packs to members affected by Tropical Storm Vinta which hit the city on December 22.

According to CARD MBA Chief Executive Officer May Dawat of San Pablo City, Laguna who was present during the relief operations, CARD has a CDRAP program (CARD Disaster Relief Assistance Program) to quickly respond to members affected by disasters and provide relief goods.

"Ito nag umpisa noong 2006 pa, unang-una ang purpose talaga nitong CDRAP yung sila ay mabigyan ng tulong, yung mabilis na tulong kasi syempre kapag ka ganyan na nabahaan, naisipan namin na ibigay kaagad ay pagkain kasi yun yung kanilang for immediate survival", Dawat said.

"Kaya ang aming objectives pagkatapos mag landfall nasa mga kamay na nila yung mga relief goods", Dawat added.

CARD members likewise expressed their gratitude to CARD for the quick response.

"First time pa nako na nakareceive og tabang sa ilaha. Pasalamat pod mi kay nakakuha mi sa ilaha og tabang kung wala pod mura pod mi og mga unsa na walay pagkaon. Ok ra pod ang process sa paghatag kay mahatagan jud ang tanan member di parehas sa government na sige pa kay suksok, magkuha pa kag listahan", Annaliza Gamorot, 36 years old and a resident of Barangay Balulang, said.

"Salamat ko sa ilang tabang kanang maayo kaayo ang pagdala nila sa tao, masaligan jud nimo ang CARD in times sa mga ingon ani nga disaster," said Gene Mangmang, a CARD member and a resident of Upper Manggahan, Barangay Balulang.

There were 1,014 CDO CARD members who received the relief goods while a total of 5,384 CARD members throughout Mindanao were reached by CARD for its immediate disaster response program.

CARD members affected by Vinta were mostly from Emily Homes in Macanhan, Upper Manggahan, Barangay Balulang and from barangays Macasandig, Burgos, Consolacion and Carmen.