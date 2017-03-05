Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Surigao City | SunStar

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Surigao City

Sunday, March 05, 2017

(Update) -- A MAGNITUDE 5.9 earthquake struck Surigao City around 8:08 a.m., Sunday, March 5.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake 13 kilometers west of Surigao City, at a depth of 13 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt at Intensity VI in Surigao City, Intensity IV in Limasawa and San Ricardo, Southern Leyte, Intensity III in San Juan and San Francisco, Southern Leyte and Intensity II in General Luna, Surigao del Norte and Ormoc City while an instrumental Intensity VII was recorded in Surigao City and instrumental Intensity I in Borongan, Eastern Samar and Palo, Leyte.

Phivolcs said the tremor is an aftershock of the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Surigao City last February 10 that left an almost P700 million estimated damage, killed eight people and affected 1,790 families.

According to Surigao City Public Information Officer Annette Villaces, the Central Radio Center of the city initially recorded one injured at City Hardware in Barangay Luna, Surigao City.

(Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)

