Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Lanao del Sur
Cagayan de Oro City (Updated) -- A MAGNITUDE 6 earthquake struck Wao town in Lanao del Sur around 5:21 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake at 14 kilometers southwest of the town with a depth of one kilometer.
The earthquake was felt at Intensity VII in Wao, Lanao del Sur, and Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Intensity IV in Davao City, Cagayan de Oro City, Cotabato City, Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental, and Matalam, North Cotabato; Intensity III in Kabacan town in North Cotabato, towns of Maramag, Quezon and Don Carlos in Bukidnon and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; Intensity II in Kidapawan City and Koronadal City; and Intensity I in Camiguin, Misamis Oriental.
Phivolcs also recorded an instrumental Intensity III in Cagayan de Oro City and Kidapawan City.
Phivolcs said aftershocks and damages are expected.
On Monday, April 10, a series of earthquakes struck the provinces of Davao Occidental and Oriental.
The Philippines sits in the "Pacific Ring of Fire" where earthquake and volcanic eruptions are common. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)
