Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Lanao del Sur

A MAGNITUDE 5.2 earthquake hit Wao town in Lanao del Sur around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake at 14 kilometers northwest of the town with a depth of 3 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt at Intensity V in Wao, Lanao del Sur; Intensity IV in Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Intensity III in Cotabato City and Intensity II in Cagayan de Oro City and in Pangantucan, Maramag, Valencia City and Quezon in Bukidnon.

Phivolcs also recorded instrumental Intensity II in Cagayan de Oro City and Cotabato City, and instrumental Intensity I in Alabel, Sarangani, and Mambajao, Camiguin.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.

Last Wednesday, April 12, Lanao del Sur was struck by a magnitude 6 earthquake which damaged properties in in the province and Bukidnon.

Read: Strong quake damages properties in Bukidnon, Lanao del Sur

The Philippines sits in the "Pacific Ring of Fire" where earthquake and volcanic eruptions are common. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)