CIDG raids Abu-lover’s house in Malaybalay, Bukidnon

ARMED with search and seizure warrant, authorities raided the 2-storey house of Superintendent Maria Christina Nobleza at Pine Hills, Executive Homes in Casisang, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, Monday night, April 24.

Authorities from Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) were able to seize high powered firearms, ammunition, bomb components, and documents containing terror plans.

Nobleza, who is the deputy director of Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory-Davao, was caught in Bohol with her driver-lover and suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group, Renierlo Dongon.

Police said they also arrested a certain Al Mohammar Bayani, 22, and two minors aged 13 and 14 who were occupying the house.

The seized items include a M16 rifle, seven M16 magazines with 218 cartridges, a caliber 45 pistol, 1 bandolier for M16 rifle, 1 timer for an improvised explosive device, bomb components, soldering iron, 66 non-electric blasting caps, 1 piece 9 volts battery, tester, and assorted subversive documents pertaining to terrorist activities.

The CIDG-Bukidnon team leader, who requested anonymity, said the arrested occupants were relatives of Dongon.

"Pag-umangkon ni Dongon ang mga occupants sa balay kay ang mama ug si Dongon igsoon. (The occupants of the house are nephews of Dongon)," the CIDG official said.

The CIDG said Bayani could also be an Abu Sayyaf member.

The house where Bayani and the minors were staying was allegedly bought by Nobleza. Investigators said they are still looking into when and for how long the house was occupied by the suspects.

The police said they received no prior report from neighbors regarding suspicious activities in the house.

"Walay report nga kaduda-duda sa area kay dili halos mailhan kay talagsa ra daw mogawas ang mga tawo. (There were no reports of suspicious activities and neighbors said the occupants seldom went outside)," the CIDG official said.

The CIDG-Bukidnon said one of the documents recovered include instructions on bomb making and a list of personalities believed to have links to the terrorist group.

"Posible madugangan ilang kaso in relation sa anti-terrorism act kay they have terror plans gayud. (It is possible that they will also be charged with case relating to terrorism)," the team leader said.

Authorities believe that bombs were also made inside the house based on the blasting caps and other explosive components recovered.

The police said suspect Bayani and Nobleza the supposed house owner, will be charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition (RA 10591) and illegal possession of explosives and components (RA 9516) today, April 25.

The two minors have been turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD) of Malaybalay City.

Police also found bomb-making materials at the rented apartment of Nobleza.

Central Visayas Police Regional Director Noli Taliño said C-4 explosive, detonating cord, blasting cap, blasting cap kit were found at the apartment located in Barangay Looc, Panglao, where Nobleza, Dongon, and several others stayed since April 17. Taliño said the raid was conducted around 9:30 p.m. on April 24.

"Iyun po ay additional criminal case laban sa kanila," said Taliño.

Last Saturday, Nobleza and Dongon were arrested after they refused to stop at a police checkpoint in Clarin, Bohol. The group was on its way to Clarin town to rescue a wounded Abu Sayyaf member who was among those engaged in a clash with government troops in the area.

Dongon is facing a double murder charge in relation in the explosion in Maxandrea Hotel in Cagayan De Oro City in 2012 that killed two persons.

PNP chief Ronald Dela Rosa earlier said Nobleza will be facing charges of illegal possession of firearms, harboring of criminal, and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Nobleza and Dongon were arrested 11 days after Abu Sayyaf bandits entered Bohol and clashed with government soldiers. The firefight resulted in the death of 10 persons including six rebels, three soldiers and a policeman.

Another encounter ensued between the two groups last Saturday that resulted in the killing of at least four Abu Sayyaf group members.

Dela Rosa said Nobleza and Dungon have been transferred to Camp Crame on Tuesday morning and are now detained at the PNP custodial center. (With reports from SunStar Philippines)