Charges filed vs Abu Sayyaf's alleged lover

AUTHORITIES on Wednesday, April 26, filed charges against Superintendent Maria Christina Nobleza for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives and components following the raid on her house in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

The team leader of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Bukidnon who requested not to be named for security reasons said Nobleza will have to answer the charges and submit her counter-affidavit within 10 days.

"Gi-subpoena na sa fiscal si Nobleza to answer and submit her counter-affidavit. I send nato ang subpoena sa Camp Crame (The fiscal has issued a subpoena for Nobleza. The subpoena will be sent to Camp Crame)," the CIDG official said.

The CIDG conducted a raid on Nobleza's house in Malaybalay on Tuesday, April 25. Several high-powered firearms, ammunition, bomb components and documents containing terror plans were found.

The raid also resulted to the arrest of 22-year-old Al Mohmmar Bayani and two other minors whom are all relatives of bomb-making expert Renierlo Dongon, Nobleza’s alleged driver-lover of Nobleza.

READ: CIDG raids Abu-lover’s house in Malaybalay, Bukidnon

Bayani faced prosecutors on Wednesday and was given 10 days to file his counter affidavit.

"Inquest proceedings kang Bayani kay akto man nadakpan while si Nobleza apil ang duha ka minors nga naa sa custody sa CSWD for regular filing ilang kaso (We will have inquest proceedings for Bayani because we caught him on act while Nobleza and the two minors are now in custody of CSWD for the regular filing of their cases)," the CIDG official said.

The CIDG official said the prosecutor will have to determine probable cause to elevate the cases to the court.

Bayani was assisted by a lawyer from the Public Attorney's Office during the inquest proceedings but the CIDG official said Bayani's private lawyer is expected to arrive Thursday, April 27.

Bayani's immediate relatives have yet to appear and visit Bayani who was detained and under custody of the CIDG.

Authorities said Bayani studied electronics and shifted to electrical engineering which law enforcers believed could be useful in making bombs.

The raiding team had missed to arrest another occupant of the house identified as Juromee or Zainab Dongon, the sister of Renierlo and wife of the late terrorist Zulkifli Bin Hir known as Marwan.

"During sa surveillance nag-ingon ang informant nga naay nigawas sa balay mao na trigger ang tropa nga rondahon na ang balay. Ang nilakaw nga babaye mao to ang asawa ni Marwan (During the surveillance, an informant said someone went out of the house which triggered the troops to raid the house. The woman who left was Marwan’s wife)," the CIDG official said.

The CIDG official said Bayani confessed that he is aware that most of his family members are connected with the Abu Sayyaf.

The Philippine National Police–Internal Affairs Office (PNP-IAS) is also set to file administrative charges against Superintendent Maria Christina Nobleza, a police official said Wednesday.

IAS Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo said Nobleza will be facing charges of conduct unbecoming of an officer and grave misconduct, after violating police codes and for her alleged ties with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

“Nakapag-imbestiga na kami at tapos na. Ipre-charge na ang case. Baka today i-serve na ang notice (We’re done with the investigation. The case will be pre-charged. Maybe the notice will be served today) requiring her to file answer to charges of conduct of unbecoming of an officer and grave misconduct,” he said.

Last Saturday, Nobleza was arrested along with her alleged boyfriend Reinerlo Dongon, a bomb expert of ASG, after they refused to stop at a police checkpoint in Clarin, Bohol.

Nobleza is the deputy chief of the Davao Regional Police Office Crime Laboratory during the time of her arrest, while Dongon has a standing warrant for double murder charges due to his involvement in the bombing in Maxandrea Hotel in Cagayan De Oro that killed two people.

READ: Dongon wanted for bombings in Cagayan de Oro City

Aside from administrative charges, Nobleza is also facing criminal charges of obstruction of justice, illegal possession of firearms and disobedience to persons in authority before a Bohol court.

She was also relieved from her post pending the investigation of the cases against her.

From Bohol, Dongon and Nobleza were transferred in Camp Crame where they will be detained as they are considered as high-value targets.

Central Visayas Police Director Chief Superintendent Noli Taliño claimed that Nobleza and Dongon were actually married through a Muslim rite after the former had herself converted to Islam.

Taliño said Nobleza’s wedding with a police attaché in Pakistan was already annulled since 2010, but he said the man will still take part in the investigation.

"Iyun ang magiging takbo ng investigation para malaman natin kung ano ang relatonship nila. Siyempre sinasabi nila na wala na sila at kinakasama na niya si Dongon (That’s how the investigation will go so we’ll know more about their relationship. Of course she’d say she’s annulled with the Pakistani and Dongon is her live-in partner),” he said.

Dela Rosa said they will conduct an in-depth investigation on Nobleza’s link to the ASG to ensure she will be dismissed from police service. (With reports from SunStar Philippines)