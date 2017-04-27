Drinking with a ‘beast’ who owns up killing 7

ALL that she wanted on the usual Tuesday afternoon was to come home early and have dinner with her family. Little did 34-year-old mother Rufina Labininay know that something unthinkable would befall her family.

A caring mother that she was, Rufina went rushing to her family’s abode late afternoon on Tuesday, April 25 in Zone 7, Barangay Cugman, Cagayan de Oro.

On her way home, Rufina saw her 3-year-old son Neil Stephen playing with other children in the village along with her daughter Neneng, 14.

She took Neil Stephen home with her and ordered Neneng to buy some barbecue in a nearby eatery.

Upon reaching the house, Rufina got surprised when she opened the front door for she saw her husband's drinking buddy, Richard Pasamonte, in the act of stealing some valuables inside.

Their presence caused Pasamonte to panic. He grabbed a knife and went on stabbing the mother in front of her child. Later in the police interrogation, Pasamonte admitted that he failed to control himself as he also stabbed little Stephen to death.

Responding policemen nabbed the suspect some hours later in a forested area of Cugman while trying to wash blood stain from his hands and body for evidence. He had only his underpants on when the cops brought him to Cugman Police Station.

Neighbors were visibly shocked after learning what happened to Rufina, who worked as a packer of Liwayway Factory, and her kid. Neneng could not contain herself as she keeps on crying.

In just a snap, the food she bought could no longer be shared with them on that fateful day.

Carlo Labininay, the cousin of Rufina's husband Nelson, also known as Sonny, said that a year from now, Neil Stephen would have to start his education in their local pre-school. Another year, Neneng would be graduating from high school.

“Looking back, excited kaayo ang namatay (Rufina) nga gahandom ani nga mga kalamboan puhon (Rufina was excited thinking about all the would-be progress),” Carlo shared.

Rufina and Nelson have been married for about 14 years. On the day when Rufina and Neil Stephen was murdered, Sonny have been drinking rhum and “tuba” (coconut wine) with Pasamonte.

After their drinking session, Sonny left their house to buy some foods, leaving Pasamonte, presumably thinking he already passed out.

“Nagpa-tulog tulog ra diay ang demonyo kay naay plano (The beast pretended to be asleep because he had a plan),” Sonny would later tell the police.

As Pasamonte had taken interest of the Labininays' personal belongings such as their flat screen television and some speakers. Like a thief in the night, Pasamonte was just waiting for the right time.

With the cold bars awaiting him, Pasamonte confessed of killing five people already before taking the life of Ropina and Neil Stephen over a flat screen television and two speakers.

