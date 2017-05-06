Suspected NPA rebels storm security agency in Bukidnon

SUSPECTED members of the New People’s Army (NPA) barged into the office of a security agency and took away high-powered firearms Friday night, May 5, in Valencia City, Bukidnon.

According to the Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao, about 15 armed men believed to be NPA rebels, who were dressed in Philippine National Police (PNP) uniform, entered the office of the Dasia Security Agency in Barangay Poblacion, Valencia City pretending to conduct a search around the establishment.

The security agency is located inside the residence of a certain Joel Ariola.

The armed men carted away two AK47 rifles, an M16 rifle, three shotguns, and three caliber .38 revolver pistols.

While the insurgents searched the office, their comrade conducted a road block outside Ariola’s house.

Police Officer 1 Emilio Traya, a member of the Maramag Municipal Police Station, was stopped by the gunmen when he passed by the roadblock.

Traya was left unharmed but his government-issued handgun was taken by the suspected rebels.

The suspects left the crime scene onboard a pick-up truck, two motorcycles, and two armored vans owned by Dasia. Minutes later, the armored vans were found abandoned in the same barangay.

Police said the raiding group belonged to the NPA’s Front Committee 86 sub-region guerrilla unit.

Authorities have arrested one Luvimin Rosos, 18, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Quezon town in Bukidnon, who was suspected as the NPA’s lookout.

The room rented by Rosos in Hindangon was searched and found inside were surveillance cameras, night vision goggles, sniper’s veil, camouflage raincoat, hammock, black jacket, bullcap, and eyeglasses.

The police also found a flash card containing footages of Dasia, which investigators believe is part of the NPA’s surveillance and planning before they executed the operation.