NPA rebels abduct soldier in Valencia City

ANOTHER soldier was taken by New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Poblacion, Valencia City, on Friday, May 5.

The soldier, who was reportedly off-duty when taken as prisoner, was Technical Sergeant Joseph Paredes from the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion (IB).

Paredes was abducted after he chanced upon a rebel-manned checkpoint near Juanilla Subdivision in the city, where the rebels were conducting a raid at an office of a security agency.

The rebels reportedly carted away two AK 47 rifles, an M 16, three shotguns, and three caliber .38 revolvers from the residence of Joel Ariola, which also served as an office of the security agency.

After the incident, the 4th Infantry Division (ID) issued a statement condemning the attack, pointing out that what the rebels did was a “blatant display of insincerity over the ongoing peace talks.”

“The whole nation has again witnessed another blatant display of insincerity of these NPA bandits. Recently, they said they released two of our government troops as their gesture of support to the GPH (Government of the Philippines) and NDF (National Democratic Front) peace talks. However, with the recent atrocity, everybody is now asking the same questions- Can we really trust them? and Do they really care about the future of our nation when the only thing that is left in their mind is purely violence?” said Major General Benjamin Madrigal, 4ID commander.

“We decry this another dastardly act committed by the NPA. We promise everyone that there will be no let up on our rescue operation to put pressure on the NPAs for them to immediately release our soldier and to put an end to the violence they committed in the area,” he added.

Iglesia Filipina Independiente Bishop Felixberto Calang, reacting to the abduction incident, said violence and abuses will continue to happen even with ongoing peace talks between the government and communist rebels, a third-party observer of the peace talks said on Sunday, May 7.

But Calang said these incidents committed by both parties are going to happen over and over due to the absence of a bilateral ceasefire which, he believes, will can curb these abuses.

Calang, the main convenor of Sowing the Seeds of Peace in Mindanao, said without the ceasefire, the war will continue on the ground.

“Magpadayon ang giyera for as long as wala silay gikasabotan nga pag-undang, wala may ceasefire (The war will continue for as long as there is no agreement to stop it, no ceasefire). Even the military, they themselves are currently waging an all-out war against the rebels, so now, how can they say that the NPA or NDF are insincere if they also have all-out war in their midst?” Calang said.

“I am now challenging the military to terminate the all-out war declaration. And if they do, only then, I think that there is a possibility that the NPA will heed to their call too,” he added.

Calang, meanwhile, vowed to help the family of captive soldier Paredes, who already called him for help.

“On the basis that we are continuing our advocacy for peace talks, we will respond favorably, we will help them. This is also an opportunity for confidence-building for the continuation of peace talks,” Calang said.

About 15 communist rebels, disguised as police personnel entered Dasia security agency compound and allegedly started shouting and pointing guns toward the residents in the area.

The NPA took the agency's firearms and stole some of their valuable belongings and placed it inside the agency's two armored vehicles.

Outside the compound was another group of NPA rebels, also disguised as policemen, conducting checkpoint and flagged down all motorists passing by the area.

The rebels allegedly used Tokhang as the reason for flagging down the motorists.

According to the 4th ID's statement, one of the NPA allegedly said “Hunong sa kay naa mi ginatokhang diri sa unahan (Stop, we are conducting Tokhang along this area),” and started to scrutinize and check the by passers' identity.

Also, authorities arrested one Luvimin Rosos, 18, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Quezon town in Bukidnon, who was suspected as the NPA’s lookout.

Recovered from his possession are subversive documents, 4 pieces of chargers, 1NVG, Scope, 1 camouflage raincoat and sniper veil, 1 surveillance eyeglasses, 1 pc Black Jacket, jungle hammock, mountaineering pants, 1 pair black gloves, 5 pcs dry batteries, medical kits and a cellphone.

The said suspect is temporarily detained at Kalasag, Valencia City Police Station for proper disposition.