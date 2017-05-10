NPA: Security agency in Bukidnon a legit target

THE New People's Army (NPA) on Tuesday, May 9, justified their attack on a security agency last Friday, May 5, saying security agencies have long been used by capitalists and businessmen to protect their interests, thus making them legitimate targets by the communist rebels.

In a statement signed by Ka Ariel Magbanwag, spokesperson of the NPA-South Central Bukidnon Subregional Command, said the attack was also proof that the rebel force remains strong contrary to statements of the 8th Infantry Battalion (IB) and the 403rd Brigade that they have weakened over the years.

“Mismong ang sentro sa siyudad na man ang giatake nga nagpakita sa lapad nga suportang masa aron masulod ug makalunsad og pinakilab nga aksyong militar ug luwas nga nakawidro ang NPA sa kabukiran (The attack in the central part of Valencia City shows the widespread support of the masses to enter and carry out an action there, and to successfully withdraw from the area),” the statement said.

“Nahimo silang lehitimong target sa opensiba sa NPA ilabina karon nga nahimong init ang isyu sa kontraktwalisasyon ug Endo sa mga mamumuo. Gigamit sila aron pig-otan ang mga mamumuo sa pagpanghingusog sa ilang mga lehitimong demanda ug katungod (They became legitimate targets of NPA offensives especially on the issue of contractualization and Endo. They are used to take away the rights of workers to demand what is rightfully for them),” the statement added.

The NPA said they confiscated an AK47, one .45 pistol, 3 shotguns, and four .38 pistols from the Dasia security agency.

Also attached in the rebels’ emailed statement is a video of captive soldier Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Joseph Paredes of the Army’s 8th IB a unit of the 4th Infantry Division. He was captured at a checkpoint manned by rebels on the same day of the raid.

READ: NPA rebels abduct soldier in Valencia City

Paredes, who was wearing a camouflage shirt called on Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria Zubiri and Bishop Felixberto Calang, the leader of the third party facilitator to help his immediate release.

Paredes also asks the military to stop their operations.

“Sa mga kauban nako sa Philippine Army, akong gihangyo nga dili lang sa mag-operation kay maglisod ang mga kaigsoonan dinhi pagpagawas sa ako, irelease ko nila, ug sa akong pamilya, akong misis, ayaw lang kabalaka kay akong giatiman ko nila, ug ila ra kong irelease (To my fellow in the Philippine Army, I ask you to stop the operations because they will find it difficult to release me, and to my family, to my wife, don't worry because they are taking care of me, and they will release me),” he said.

Alfredo Mapano, consultant of the National Democratic Front (NDF) said releasing the prisoners of war is one of the front's agenda especially with the ongoing peace talks.

Mapano assures the Paredes family that he will be released soon, as long as the prisoner has not committed offenses to the people.

“He will undergo investigation, like questioning. But we in NDF will do everything we can to hasten his release,” he said.